Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 12th Results 2023: सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास, लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी

CBSE 12th Results 2023: सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास, लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी

सीबीएसई ने आज 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट जारी कर दिए हैं। इस साल करीब 16.9 लाख छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। बता दें कि इस बार की परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए हैं।

CBSE 12th Results 2023: सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास, लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी
Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 12:15 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CBSE 12th Results 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने आज 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट जारी कर दिए हैं। इस साल करीब 16.9 लाख छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। बता दें कि इस बार की परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए हैं। इस बार 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा 15 फरवरी से 5 अप्रैल, 2023 तक आयोजित किए गए थे। आप परीक्षा के रिजल्ट्स results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं।

87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास
इस बार सीबीएसई 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए हैं। इसमें लड़कियों का पास पर्सेंट लड़कों की तुलना में 6 पर्सेंट ज्यादा रहा। इस बार लड़कियों का पास पर्सेंट 90.68 जबकि लड़कों का पास पर्सेंट 84.67 रहा। बता दें कि इस बार देश भर में लगभग 38,83,710 छात्र सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। इसमें 10वीं की परीक्षा में 21,86,940 और 12वीं की परीक्षा में 16,96,770 छात्र रजिस्टर्ड थे।

एक क्लिक में देखें अपना रिजल्ट
1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां "CBSE 10th Result 2023” और "CBSE 12th Result 2023" के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के बाद इसे सबमिट कर दें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Cbse 12th Result 2023Cbse Result 2023CBSE Exam 2023अन्य..