RSMSSB की जगह RSSB नाम से तैयार हुई नई वेबसाइट, इसी पर मिलेगी जॉब्स की अपडेट

RSMSSB New Website : राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने समय-समय पर निकले वाली ग्रुप सी की विभिन्न भर्तियों की जानकारी देने के लिए नई वेबसाइट तैयार की है। इस नई वेबसाइट का नाम rssb.rajasthan.gov.in है।

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 05:24 PM

RSMSSB New Website : राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने समय-समय पर निकले वाली ग्रुप सी की विभिन्न भर्तियों की जानकारी देने के लिए नई वेबसाइट तैयार की है। इस नई वेबसाइट का नाम rssb.rajasthan.gov.in है।  इस संबंध में एक दिन पहले राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने नोटिस जारी कर अभ्यर्थियों को सूचित किया है।

बोर्ड  की ओर से जारी सूचना के अनुसार, बोर्ड की नवीन वेबसाइट दिनांक 4 मई 2023 को आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च हो गई है। इसके साथ ही बोर्ड ने अपना ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल rssb_jaipur भी जारी किया है।

बोर्ड ने कहा है कि आगामी कुछ महीने तक बोर्ड की वर्तनमान यानी पुरानी वेबसाइट और नई वेबसाइट दोनों समान्तर रूप से कार्य करती रहेंगी। इसके बाद बोर्ड की नई वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in ही बोर्ड की एक मात्र वेबसाइट रहेगी।

आपको बता देंं कि राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के जरिए राज्य में पटवारी परीक्षा, सीईटी, फॉरेस्ट गार्ड भर्ती, हाउसकीपर, फॉरेस्टर, लाइब्रेरियन और एग्रीकल्चरल सुपरवाइजर जैसी कई भर्तियां प्रक्रियारत हैं। इस प्रकार कई अन्य भर्तियों की सूचना चयन बोर्ड के पोर्टल पर समय-समय पर जारी होती रहती है।

RSMSSBGovernment Jobs