सरकारी स्कूलों के 75 फीसदी बच्चे पढ़ने-लिखने में कमजोर

करोड़ों रुपये खर्च करने के बाद भी सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों की लिखने-पढ़ने की क्षमता का विकास नहीं हो पा रहा है। परिषदीय विद्यालयों में कक्षा एक से तीन तक के छात्रों के सर्वे में पाया गया कि महज 15 फीस

Alakha Singhकार्यालय संवाददाता,अलीगढ़Sat, 06 May 2023 10:53 PM

करोड़ों रुपये खर्च करने के बाद भी सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों की लिखने-पढ़ने की क्षमता का विकास नहीं हो पा रहा है। परिषदीय विद्यालयों में कक्षा एक से तीन तक के छात्रों के सर्वे में पाया गया कि महज 15 फीसदी स्कूल ही यह लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर पाए। 75 फीसदी बच्चे लिखने और पढ़ने में बेहद कमजोर रहे। परिषदीय विद्यालयों में दिसंबर 2023 तक निपुण लक्ष्य पाने के लिए प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसके तहत प्रदेश के विद्यालयों की निपुण ग्रेडिंग शुरू की गई है। इसमें कक्षा एक से तीन के विद्यार्थियों के साक्षर होने, अंक ज्ञान के आधार पर डीएलएड प्रशिक्षुओं के माध्यम से उनकी प्रगति जांची जा रही है। इसके आधार पर स्कूलों को हरा, पीला और लाल की श्रेणी में बांटा गया है। जिला समन्वयक ऋषि सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदेश में 1.10 लाख प्राथमिक और कंपोजिट विद्यालय हैं। दिसंबर 2023 तक इनमें से 81 हजार विद्यालयों को यह लक्ष्य पूरा करना है। जनवरी से मार्च तक कराए गए पर्यवेक्षण में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत विद्यालय ही निपुण लक्ष्य हासिल कर पाए हैं, जिन्हें हरे रंग की ग्रेडिंग दी गई है। 50 से 60 फीसदी को पीले और 20 फीसदी को लाल श्रेणी में रखा गया है। 60 फीसदी विद्यालयों में 60 फीसदी से अधिक विद्यार्थी निपुण लक्ष्य में मध्यम स्तर पर हैं। जबकि 20 फीसदी अभी इसके लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

निपुण छात्रों के दीवारों पर लिखे जाएंगे नाम :
निपुण अभियान के तहत छात्रों के लिए विशेष पहल की गई है। निपुण मिशन योजना के तहत प्राथमिक स्तर के कक्षा एक, दो, तीन के बच्चों को भाषा, गणित आदि विषयों में निपुण बनाया जा रहा है। जो भी छात्र निपुण होगा उसका नाम दीवार पर सूची बनाकर लिखी जाएगी। जिससे अन्य छात्र भी प्रोत्साहित हो सकें। इसके अलावा छात्रों को महापुरुषों, भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों की सरल रूप से पहचान कराने के लिए राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के तहत दीवारों पर चित्र बनाए जाएंगे।

शिक्षा निदेशालय द्वारा कराए गए सर्वे में 15 फीसदी स्कूल ही निपुण लक्ष्य पर खरे उतरे हैं। वहीं अलीगढ़ में शिक्षक संकुल के 618 विद्यालय जुलाई में निपुण और और एआरपी के 620 स्कूल दिसंबर निपुण लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लेंगे। जिसके बाद अगला लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया जाएगा।
-ऋषि सिंह, जिला समन्वयक, शिक्षक संकुल। 

Government SchoolBasic Education Department UPEducation News In Hindi