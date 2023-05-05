Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियर50% सीटें सीयूईटी से तो 50% चांसलर पोर्टल से होगा नामांकन

50% सीटें सीयूईटी से तो 50% चांसलर पोर्टल से होगा नामांकन

बीबीएमकेयू धनबाद के अधीनस्थ डिग्री कॉलेजों से सत्र-2023-24 में स्नातक में नामांकन की इच्छा रखनेवाले छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए अच्छी खबर है। सीयूईटी (कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस ट्रेस्ट) के अलावा चांसलर पोर्

50% सीटें सीयूईटी से तो 50% चांसलर पोर्टल से होगा नामांकन
Alakha Singhमुख्य संवाददाता,धनबादFri, 05 May 2023 11:03 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

बीबीएमकेयू धनबाद के अधीनस्थ डिग्री कॉलेजों से सत्र-2023-24 में स्नातक में नामांकन की इच्छा रखनेवाले छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए अच्छी खबर है। सीयूईटी (कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस ट्रेस्ट) के अलावा चांसलर पोर्टल से भी स्नातक में नामांकन लिया जाएगा। सीयूईटी से नामांकन के लिए 50 फीसदी व चांसलर पोर्टल से नामांकन के लिए 50 फीसदी सीटें आरक्षित रखने की तैयारी हैं। सीयूईटी से वंचित छात्रों को चांसलर पोर्टल के माध्यम से मौका मिलेगा। महत्वपूर्ण यह है कि पहली बार बीबीएमकेयू समेत झारखंड के कॉलेजों में सीयूईटी के माध्यम से स्नातक में नामांकन लेने की घोषणा की गई है। धनबाद व बोकारो के लगभग 46 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं ने सीयूईटी का आवेदन भी किया है। दोनों जिलों के डिग्री कॉलेजों में सीटों की कुल संख्या 40 हजार है।

जानकारों का कहना है कि बीबीएमकेयू प्रबंधन की यह सोच है कि पहली बार सीयूईटी में धनबाद व बोकारो के कितने छात्र क्वालीफाई करेंगे अथवा स्कोर की क्या स्थिति रहती है। कहीं ऐसा न हो कि देश के नामी-गिरामी विश्वविद्यालय के कारण क्वालीफाइंग मार्क्स अधिक चला जाए और बीबीएमकेयू की सीटें खाली रह जाए। धनबाद, बोकारो समेत अन्य जिलों के आसपास के छात्र-छात्राएं सीयूईटी क्वालीफाइ नहीं कर पाए। इस कारण कुल सीटों का 50 फीसदी नामांकन सीयूईटी व शेष 50 फीसदी पर चांसलर पोर्टल के माध्यम से नामांकन लिया जाए। सीयूईटी में बेहतर नहीं कर पानेवाले छात्र-छात्राओं को चांसलर पोर्टल से नामांकन का मौका मिलेगा। इस बाबत कुलपति प्रो शुकदेव भोई ने बताया कि सभी छात्रों को नामांकन का मौका मिला। इस कारण यह निर्णय लिया जा रहा है। 50 फीसदी सीटें सीयूईटी व 50 फीसदी सीटों पर चांसलर पोर्टल से नामांकन होगा। सभी कॉलेजों में नियमित क्लास पर जोर है। जुलाई से कुलपति एक-एक दिन सभी कॉलेज में समय देंगे। जून-जुलाई तक विश्वविद्यालय को गेस्ट फैकल्टी नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाएगी। मई के तीसरे सप्ताह में बीबीएमकेयू का प्रशासनिक कार्यालय पॉलीटेक्निक परिसर से नवनिर्मित कैंपस में शिफ्ट हो जाएगा। जल्द ही इसकी तैयारी शुरू होगी।

एलएलएम कोर्स में नामांकन का आवेदन सात दिन बढ़ा: इस मामले में कुलपति ने बताया कि बीबीएमकेयू में एलएलएम कोर्स में नामांकन के लिए आवेदन की तिथि सात दिन बढ़ा दी गई है। सत्र 23-24 से विश्वविद्यालय में एलएलएम की पढ़ाई शुरू हो रही है। एलएलएम में 64 सीटें निर्धारित हैं। छात्रों व अभिभावकों के लिए राहत की यह बात है कि पीजी के अन्य कोर्स की तरह एलएलएम की भी फीस देनी होगी। कम खर्च में एलएलएम कोर्स की पढ़ाई हो जाएगी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CUETBBMKUDhanbad News