UPSSSC लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती परीक्षा में 27455 अभ्यर्थी सफल, यहां चेक करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPSSSC लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती परीक्षा में 27455 अभ्यर्थी सफल, यहां चेक करें

उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने महीनों इंतजार के बाद राजस्व लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम मंगलवार को घोषित कर दिया है। अयोग के अध्यक्ष प्रवीर कुमार की अध्यक्षता में

Alakha Singhविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊTue, 02 May 2023 09:01 PM

उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने महीनों इंतजार के बाद राजस्व लेखपाल के 8085 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए लिखित परीक्षा का परिणाम मंगलवार को घोषित कर दिया है। अयोग के अध्यक्ष प्रवीर कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में परीक्षा परिणाम को अनुमोदित किया गया। प्रमाण पत्र मिलान के लिए 27455 अभ्यर्थियों को पात्र पाया गया है। आयोग के सचिव ने बताया कि परिणाम के संबंधित कटऑफ अंक आयोग की वेबसाइट http://www.upsssc.gov.in पर देखा जा सकता है।

आयोग के सचिव अवनीश सक्सेना के मुताबिक अनारक्षित वर्ग का कटऑफ 75.75 अंक गया है। अनुसूचित जाति 73.75, अनुसूचित जनजाति 66.50, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग 75.75 और आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर यानी ईडब्ल्यूएस का कटऑफ 75.75 गया है। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी के आश्रितों का 70.50, महिला 75.50 और सैन्य वियोजित, भूतपूर्व सैनिक का 66.50 कटऑफ गया है। निशक्तजनों में लिखित परीक्षा में शून्य या नाकारात्मक अंक पाने वालों को छोड़कर सभी को मौका दिया गया है।

UPSSSC Website

UPSSC Result and Cut Off Notice

लेखपाल भर्ती के लिए 31 जुलाई 2022 को लिखित परीक्षा कराई गई थी। इसमें प्राप्त स्कोर के आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया गया है। इसमें दो अभ्यर्थियों का औपबंधिक रूप से चयन किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट इलाहाबाद की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में कुल 14 रिट याचिकाएं विचाराधीन हैं। अत: अर्हता अभिलेख परीक्षण के लिए चिह्नित अभ्यर्थियों का परिणाम पारित आदेश के अधीन होगा।

उन्होंने कहा है कि अर्हता अभिलेख परीक्षण के लिए चिह्नित अभ्यर्थियों के परिणाम को अंतिम नहीं माना जाएगा। इसलिए अभिलेख परीक्षण में शामिल होने वालों का अंतिम चयन के लिए कोई भी दावा स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

