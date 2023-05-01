सूबे के 10266 स्कूल और कॉलेज को मिला यूजर आईडी​​​​​​​, बिहार बोर्ड ने इसकी सूचना सभी डीईओ को भेजी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरसूबे के 10266 स्कूल और कॉलेज को मिला यूजर आईडी​​​​​​​, बिहार बोर्ड ने इसकी सूचना सभी डीईओ को भेजी

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाMon, 01 May 2023 06:51 AM

इंटर दाखिला के लिए राज्यभर के 10266 स्कूल-कॉलेज को नया यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड दिया गया है। बिहार बोर्ड ने इसकी सूचना सभी जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय (डीईओ) को भेजा दिया है।  सभी स्कूल व कॉलेज प्रशासन को जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय से नया यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड लेना होगा। उसी यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड से इंटर दाखिले की सारी प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। बोर्ड की मानें तो इसकी सूची स्कूल और कॉलेज वार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर डाल दिया गया है। कॉलेज और स्कूल दो मई तक डीईओ कार्यालय से नया यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

बता दें कि बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा इंटर स्तर की शिक्षा के लिए मान्यता प्राप्त सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, इंटर कॉलेज, संबद्ध प्राप्त डिग्री कॉलेज एवं अंगीभूत डिग्री कॉलेजों का ओएफएसएस (ऑनलाइन फैसिलिटेशन सिस्टम फॉर स्टूडेंट्स) प्रणाली का यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड में बदलाव किया गया है। नया यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड जारी किया गया है। डीईओ से नये यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड लेने के बाद संबंधित स्कूल और कॉलेज द्वारा नया पासवर्ड बनाया जाएगा। इंटर दाखिला में इस बार राज्यभर में तीन हजार से अधिक स्कूल को इंटर का कोड दिया गया है। वर्ष 2022 में जहां 7754 स्कूल और कॉलेजों में इंटर दाखिला लिया गया था। वहीं इस 2023-25 के लिए 10266 स्कूल और कॉलेज शामिल हैं। बिहार बोर्ड की मानें तो मई के पहले या दूसरे सप्ताह से इंटर दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। छात्रों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन के साथ ही कॉलेज या स्कूल का विकल्प दिया जाएगा।

● दो मई तक डीईओ से नया आईडी व पासवर्ड प्राप्त कर सकते हैं कॉलेज व स्कूल

सभी स्कूल,कॉलेजों के लिए नया यूजर आईडी व पासवर्ड दिया गया है। स्कूल प्रशासन को दो मई तक संपर्क कर लेनी है। इसी यूजर आईडी व पासवर्ड से नामांकन की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

अमित कुमार, डीईओ, पटना

