डेटा केंद्र में बिजली कटने से HDFC समेत कई बैंकों का परिचालन प्रभावित 

नवी मुंबई में धीरूभाई अंबानी नॉलेज सिटी (डीएकेसी) में शनिवार को बिजली कटने से एचडीएफसी बैंक सहित कई बैंकों का परिचालन अस्थायी तौर प्रभावित हुआ। डीएकेसी में कई कंपनियों के डेटा केंद्र हैं।
यह भी पढ़ें: SBI Big Alert: एसबीआई के ग्राहक हैं तो आज हो सकते हैं परेशान
एचडीएफसी बैंक ने ट्वीट कर अपने ग्राहकों से इस असुविधा के लिए खेद जताते हुए का कि हमारे डेटा केंद्रों में एक अप्रत्याशित आउटेज ने हमारी कुछ सेवाओं को प्रभावित किया है। हम सेवाओं की बहाली की दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं, जिसमें अधिक समय नहीं लगना चाहिए।
An unexpected outage at one of our data centers has impacted some of our services. We are working towards restoration of the services, which shouldn’t take long. The inconvenience is sincerely regretted.— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 21, 2020
हालांकि, बाद में बिजली ठीक होने के बाद बैंकिंग सेवाएं सामान्य हो गईं। HDFC ने इसकी जनकरी ट्वीट कर कहा कि अब बैंकिंग परिचालन पूरी तरह सामान्य हो चुका है।
Dear Customers,— HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 22, 2020
The services impacted following the outage have been restored. While you may face intermittent issues as the system stabilizes there is no reason to worry now! Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for bearing with us during this period.