22 नवंबर, 2020|4:31|IST

बिजनेस   ›   डेटा केंद्र में बिजली कटने से HDFC समेत कई बैंकों का परिचालन प्रभावित 

डेटा केंद्र में बिजली कटने से HDFC समेत कई बैंकों का परिचालन प्रभावित 

hdfc

नवी मुंबई में धीरूभाई अंबानी नॉलेज सिटी (डीएकेसी) में शनिवार को बिजली कटने से एचडीएफसी बैंक सहित कई बैंकों का परिचालन अस्थायी तौर प्रभावित हुआ। डीएकेसी में कई कंपनियों के डेटा केंद्र हैं।

एचडीएफसी बैंक ने ट्वीट कर अपने ग्राहकों से इस असुविधा के लिए खेद जताते हुए का कि हमारे डेटा केंद्रों में एक अप्रत्याशित आउटेज ने हमारी कुछ सेवाओं को प्रभावित किया है। हम सेवाओं की बहाली की दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं, जिसमें अधिक समय नहीं लगना चाहिए। 

हालांकि, बाद में बिजली ठीक होने के बाद बैंकिंग सेवाएं सामान्य हो गईं। HDFC ने इसकी जनकरी ट्वीट कर कहा कि अब बैंकिंग परिचालन पूरी तरह सामान्य हो चुका है। 

 

  Power outages in data center affected operations of many banks including HDFC

