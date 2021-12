मोदी सरकार ने बढ़ाई PMKSY स्कीम की डेडलाइन, 22 लाख किसानों को होगा फायदा

#Cabinet approves implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26 with an outlay of ₹93,068 crores



This will benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers



