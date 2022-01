आपको लॉटरी-टैक्स रिफंड का आया है ऑफर? RBI का ये है कहना

.@RBI Kehta Hai..

If you receive offer of lottery winnings or tax refunds in the name of RBI/ bank/ government body, please ignore.

Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. #rbikehtahai #StaySafe#BeAware #BeSecure