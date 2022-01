GST रेवेन्यू कलेक्शन में उछाल, एक बार फिर 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार

✅ Rs 1,29,780 crore gross #GSTRevenue collection for December 2021



✅ Revenues for December 2021 are 13% higher than #GSTRevenue in the same month last year and 26% higher than the #GSTRevenue in December 2019



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/vNWHabURBT

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/P9Ca16krGt