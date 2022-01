बिना निवेश के भी NPS बनाएगा लखपति, ये है ऑफर की डिटेल

Great Opportunity for VLEs!!



ENROL 1000 CITIZENS IN NPS AND BECOME A LAKHPATI...



Get an instant commission of Rs. 176(including TDS) per enrollment.



You will also get a sustainable income throughout the year.#CSC #DigitalIndia #NPS #RuralEmpowerment #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nNOkrgWBCK