फैक्ट चेक: आरबीआई आपको दे रहा 4 करोड़ 62 लाख रुपये, लेकिन RBI कहता है...

An e-mail allegedly sent by RBI claims to offer Rs. 4 crores 62 lakhs on payment of Rs 12,500.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This e-mail is #Fake.



▶️@RBI does not send emails asking for personal information

