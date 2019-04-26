ब्रिटेन में टाटा स्टील के प्लांट में धमाके, दो कर्मचारी हुए घायल 

ब्रिटेन के साउथ वेल्स स्थित पोर्ट टैलबोट में टाटा स्टील प्लांट में विस्फोट की रिपोर्ट आ रही है। साउथ वेल्स पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। अभी तक 2 कर्मचारियों के घायल होने की जानकारी मिली है। अभी विस्फोट के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। टाटा स्टील के यूरोप ट्विटर अकाउंट पर इसकी जानकारी दी गई है।

धमाके के बाद प्लांट के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। साउथ वेल्स पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर टाटा स्टील प्लांट में घटना की जानकारी है। पुलिस ने कहा है कि आपातकालीन सेवा दी जा रही है। कोई भी गंभीर रूप से घायल नहीं हुआ है। आग पर नियंत्रण पा लिया गया है।

We can confirm there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All fires are now under control. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019

खबरों के मुताबिक स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा है कि धमाके स्थानीय समय के मुताबिक सुबह करीब 3:30 पर हुए। इस प्लांट में 4 हजार से अधिक कर्मचारी काम करते हैं।





We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished. A full investigation has begun. — Tata Steel in Europe (@TataSteelEurope) April 26, 2019