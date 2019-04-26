DA Image

ब्रिटेन में टाटा स्टील के प्लांट में धमाके, दो कर्मचारी हुए घायल 

 ब्रिटेन के साउथ वेल्स स्थित पोर्ट टैलबोट में टाटा स्टील प्लांट में विस्फोट की रिपोर्ट आ रही है। साउथ वेल्स पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। अभी तक 2 कर्मचारियों के घायल होने की जानकारी मिली है। अभी विस्फोट के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। टाटा स्टील के यूरोप ट्विटर अकाउंट पर इसकी जानकारी दी गई है।

धमाके के बाद प्लांट के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। साउथ वेल्स पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर टाटा स्टील प्लांट में घटना की जानकारी है। पुलिस ने कहा है कि आपातकालीन सेवा दी जा रही है। कोई भी गंभीर रूप से घायल नहीं हुआ है। आग पर नियंत्रण पा लिया गया है।

 

खबरों के मुताबिक स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा है कि धमाके स्थानीय समय के मुताबिक सुबह करीब 3:30 पर हुए। इस प्लांट में 4 हजार से अधिक कर्मचारी काम करते हैं।


 

 

  Web Title:explosion in Tata Steel UK plant 2 employees injured

मैच 2
कोस्टा रिका112/5(20.0)
vs
पनामा113/3(15.4)
पनामा ने कोस्टा रिका को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 10:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 43
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स175/6(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स177/7(19.2)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 3 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
मेक्सिको108/9(20.0)
vs
बेलीज112/6(12.3)
बेलीज ने मेक्सिको को 4 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 06:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 42
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर202/4(20.0)
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब185/7(20.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 17 रनों से हराया
Wed, 24 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
