त्योहारों के इस सीजन में अब इस बैंक ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, होम लोन और कार लोन की दरों में की कटौती 

Ab Khushiyan Hongi Double! Avail BOI Star Home Loan@6.5% & Star Vehicle Loan@6.85 with Nil Processing Fees! Give a missed call on 8010968305. SMS to 7669300024 for Home Loan. SMS to 7669300024 for Vehicle Loan.

Apply online now : https://t.co/bKdotIdeul#BOIUtsav pic.twitter.com/y1DmhTOw2r