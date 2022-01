Bank of Baroda दे रहा 25 लाख रुपये तक की ये सुविधा, जानें कौन उठा सकता है इसका लाभ?  

Karo apne business ka expansion, ab @amazonIn aur @Flipkart ke saath. Make the utmost usage of the Overdraft services from #BankofBaroda for the growth and development of your business.

Know more https://t.co/dEPmyR2NNs#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/q40aPp8Mve