अगर आपके पास भी है इस तरह का आधार कार्ड तो UIDAI ने कर दिया इनवैलिड, फटाफट चेक करें डिटेल

#OrderAadhaarPVC#Aadhaar PVC card is more durable and convenient to carry, and it is just as valid as Aadhaar Letter and #eAadhaar.

To order your Aadhaar PVC online, click https://t.co/G06YuJBrp1#OrderAadhaarOnline#OrderPVC pic.twitter.com/PN6IyvObyK