4 जुलाई, 2020|7:19|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   बिहार   ›   भोजपुरी ने बोले पीएम मोदी, कहा- कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिहार भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सराहनीय काम किया

भोजपुरी ने बोले पीएम मोदी, कहा- कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिहार भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सराहनीय काम किया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को 'सेवा ही संगठन' कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बिहार के भाजपा कार्यकर्ता अभिनंद के पात्र हैं। बाकी लोग कहते थे कि पूर्वी भारत में ज्यादा गर्मी है, वहां कोरोना ज्यादा फैलेगा, लेकिन आपलोगों ने सबको गलत साबित कर दिया। पीएम मोदी ने ये बातें भोजपुरी में कहीं।

पीएम मोदी ने बिहार बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि मैं देख रहा हूं कि यूपी और बिहार जैसे राज्यों के लिए काफी चुनौती है। आपलोगों ने वापस आए श्रमिकों के कल्याण करने का बीड़ा उठाया है। संकट की घड़ी में आगे भी ऐसे ही जी-जान से लगे रहें।

