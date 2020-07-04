भोजपुरी ने बोले पीएम मोदी, कहा- कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिहार भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सराहनीय काम किया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को 'सेवा ही संगठन' कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बिहार के भाजपा कार्यकर्ता अभिनंद के पात्र हैं। बाकी लोग कहते थे कि पूर्वी भारत में ज्यादा गर्मी है, वहां कोरोना ज्यादा फैलेगा, लेकिन आपलोगों ने सबको गलत साबित कर दिया। पीएम मोदी ने ये बातें भोजपुरी में कहीं।
#WATCH "Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong," says PM Modi in Bhojpuri after reviewing relief works by Bihar BJP during lockdown pic.twitter.com/OaNrtQNRmx— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
पीएम मोदी ने बिहार बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि मैं देख रहा हूं कि यूपी और बिहार जैसे राज्यों के लिए काफी चुनौती है। आपलोगों ने वापस आए श्रमिकों के कल्याण करने का बीड़ा उठाया है। संकट की घड़ी में आगे भी ऐसे ही जी-जान से लगे रहें।
Workers of Bihar BJP & the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong: PM Modi after reviewing relief works by Bihar BJP during lockdown pic.twitter.com/be47vQrKi1— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020