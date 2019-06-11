DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सभी जिलाधिकारी व एसएसपी को लखनऊ तलब किया
पश्चिम बंगाल हिंसा: मोदी-शाह से मिले राज्यपाल, TMC बोली-गहरा षड्यंत्र
युवराज सिंह ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, बोले- इस खेल ने मुझे लड़ना सिखाया
बिहार: 'चमकी बुखार' से 23 बच्चों की मौत, CM नीतीश ने जताई चिंता
दिल्ली में तापमान रिकॉर्ड 48 डिग्री तक पहुंचा, देशभर में बढ़ा लू का प्रकोप
ज्ञानपीठ अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित मशहूर अभिनेता गिरीश कर्नाड का निधन
शर्मनाक: बेटी के साथ टहलने निकले कारोबारी की पार्किंग विवाद में गोली मारकर हत्या
लोकसभा चुनाव में हार के बाद यूपी कांग्रेस में बड़े बदलाव की तैयारी
यूपी: राजधानी की चपेट में आए अवध एक्सप्रेस के 4 यात्री, मौत
मॉनसून से पहले कई राज्यों में तेज बारिश, दिल्ली में पारा 46 के पार
विशेष:
#2019WorldCup #युवराज संन्यास #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #अनोखी #नंदन
होमबिहार

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में बारात जा रही बस पलटी, 20 घायल

20

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा समाने आया है। आज रात मुजफ्फरपुर के बरुराज पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सहमालवा पेट्रोल पंप के पास बस के पलटने से कम से कम 20 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को श्रीकृष्ण मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में भेजा गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि बस लोगों को एक शादी समारोह में ले जा रही थी।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Bihar bus overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump in Baruraj police station in Muzaffarpur

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

युवराज सिंह ने संन्यास के बाद शेयर किया इमोशनल VIDEO

युवराज सिंह ने संन्यास के बाद शेयर किया इमोशनल VIDEO

युवराज सिंह ने संन्यास के बाद 'यो यो' टेस्ट को लेकर किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

युवराज सिंह ने संन्यास के बाद 'यो यो' टेस्ट को लेकर किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

जानें इंटरव्यू में उम्मीदवारों का कैसे चयन कर रहे हैं रोबोट, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

जानें इंटरव्यू में उम्मीदवारों का कैसे चयन कर रहे हैं रोबोट, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 15
दक्षिण अफ्रीका29/2(7.3)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीजबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Mon, 10 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 14
भारत352/5(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया316/10(50.0)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से हराया
Sun, 09 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 13
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान172/10(41.1)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड173/3(32.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 12
इंग्लैंड386/6(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश279/10(48.5)
इंग्लैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 106 रनों से हराया
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 15
दक्षिण अफ्रीका29/2(7.3)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीजबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Mon, 10 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 14
भारत352/5(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया316/10(50.0)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 36 रनों से हराया
Sun, 09 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 13
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान172/10(41.1)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड173/3(32.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 12
इंग्लैंड386/6(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश279/10(48.5)
इंग्लैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 106 रनों से हराया
Sat, 08 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 16
बांग्लादेश
vs
श्रीलंका
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Tue, 11 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 17
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
पाकिस्तान
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, टांटन
Wed, 12 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 18
भारत
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
ट्रेन्ट ब्रिज
Thu, 13 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर