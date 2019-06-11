बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में बारात जा रही बस पलटी, 20 घायल

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा समाने आया है। आज रात मुजफ्फरपुर के बरुराज पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सहमालवा पेट्रोल पंप के पास बस के पलटने से कम से कम 20 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को श्रीकृष्ण मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में भेजा गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि बस लोगों को एक शादी समारोह में ले जा रही थी।

Bihar: At least 20 people injured after the bus they were in, overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur, tonight. They have been referred to Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital. The bus was carrying people to a wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/fciofklT9J