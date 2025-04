हिंदी में हड़काया, अंग्रेजी में धमकाया; मोदी ने दुनिया को पाक पर दो-टूक कहा- अब और नहीं

पीएम ने यही बात अंग्रेजी में भी दोहराई और कहा, “Today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India’s spirit will not be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. Entire nation is one on it. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us.”