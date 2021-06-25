बजट घटा तो पर्यटक स्थलों को संवारना मुश्किल

पर्यटन के बूते बिहार को आर्थिक बुलंदियों पर ले जाने के मंसूबे पर पानी फिरने की आशंका

बिहार की राष्ट्रीय धरोहरें : 5 साल में रखरखाव पर खर्च हुए ढाई गुना कम

एएसआई की नालंदा में 7 समेत सूबे में हैं कुल 70 संरचनाएं

नालंदा सांसद के अतारांकित प्रश्न के जवाब में केन्द्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री के दिये जवाब से हुआ खुलासा

हर धरोहर की रखरखाव पर मासिक महज 17 हजार रुपये खर्च का बजट

फोटो :

नालंदा धरोहर : यूनेस्को की विश्व धरोहर सूची में शामिल प्राचीन नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय के विहारों पर उगीं झाड़ियां।

बिहारशरीफ। कार्यालय संवाददाता/आशुतोष कुमार आर्य

युवा शक्ति व खेती के अलावा पर्यटन के बूते बिहार को आर्थिक बुलंदियों पर ले जाने का मंसूबा राज्य सरकार का है। लेकिन, बिहार की राष्ट्रीय धरोहरों के रखरखाव बजट को देखकर ऐसा नहीं लगता है। नालंदा में सात समेत पूरे सूबे में एएसआई (आर्कियोलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया) की चिह्नित 70 धरोहरें हैं। इनके रखरखाव के लिए एक करोड़ 45 लाख 45 हजार रुपये दिये गये। इसका अर्थ यह कि प्रति धरोहर पर सालाना दो लाख सात हजार 785 तो मासिक खर्च महज 17 हजार 315 रुपये होंगे। ऐसे में सहज ही समझा जा सकता है कि एक महीने में महज 17 हजार के खर्च पर किसी धरोहर को कैसे सजाया-संवारा जा सकता है। यह ऊंट के मुंह में जीरा वाली कहावत को चरितार्थ करता है।

इसा खुलासा नालंदा सांसद कौशलेन्द्र कुमार के पूछे गये सवाल के जवाब से होता है। केन्द्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री प्रह्लाद पटेल ने लिखित जवाब में दिया है कि सूबे की सभी 70 धरोहरों के रखरखाव के लिए वर्ष 2019-20 में 145.45 लाख रुपये दिये गये। जबकि, वर्ष 2015 में 374.99, 2016 में 153.53 लाख दिये गये। इसी तरह, वर्ष 2017 में 195 लाख तो 2018 में 175 लाख का प्रावधान किया गया था। इसके बाद तो कोरोना काल ही आ गया। पांच साल पहले की तुलना में ढाई गुना कम राशि दी गयी।

दबी जुबान सबकुछ कहते हैं अधिकारी:

खुलकर बोलने से एएसआई के अधिकारी पूरी तरह गुरेज करते हैं। लेकिन, दबी जुबान सबकुछ कहते हैं। जब यूनेस्को के वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज साइट की लिस्ट में शामिल प्राचीन नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय की टूटी बाउंड्री को ठीक न किये जाने के सवाल पर बताया कि जब पैसे ही नहीं हैं, तो मरम्मत कैसे करायी जाएगी। पहले इसकी देखरेख में 50 से अधिक मजदूर रोजाना काम करते थे। अब महज पांच-छह मजदूरों से किसी तरह काम चलाया जा रहा है।

नालंदा की सात धरोहरें बेहाल:

बिहारशरीफ का रानी का किला, मल्लिक बयां का मकबरा, घोड़ाकटोरा का अवशेष, नालंदा विवि, जिले के प्राचीन टीले, जगदीशपुर की बुद्ध मूर्ति, राजगीर की साइक्लोपियन वाल व प्राचीन संरचनाएं एएसआई के अधीन आती हैं। इनमें से एक नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय विश्व धरोहर में शामिल हो गया है। लेकिन, लॉकडाउन के दरम्यान यहां के विहारों (शिक्षालयों) की मोटी-मोटी दीवारों पर झाड़ियां इतनी बड़ी हो गयी हैं कि दूर से विहारों को ठीक से देख पाना संभव नहीं हो पाता है।

शोधार्थियों ने की पहल:

पुरातत्व के शोधार्थी विकास आनंद व मनीष भारद्वाज ने मामले को सोशल मीडिया पर लाया। लोगों खासकर एएसआई की धरोहरों वाले जिलों के हजारों लोगों ने उनके ट्वीट को लाइक किया। इसके बाद सांसद ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए संसद में आवाज उठायी थी।

किन जिलों में हैं एएसआई की धरोहरें:

किशनगंज, सारण, मधुबनी, औरंगाबाद में एक-एक, बक्सर, कैमूर, सीवान में दो-दो, पूर्वी चंपारण में तीन, भागलपुर, वैशाली, रोहतास में चार-चार, नालंदा में सात, पश्चिमी चंपारण में आठ, जहानाचाद में नौ, गया व पटना में 11-11

अधिकारी बोले:

भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण द्वारा चिह्नित संरचनाओं की देखरेख के लिए गाइडलाइन बनायी गयी है। उसी गाइडलाइन की शर्तों के अनुरूप उनका रखरखाव किया जाता है। हर संरचना की देखरेख के लिए इंचार्ज तैनात किये गये हैं। अगर बेहतर रखरखाव के अभाव में प्राचीन स्मारकों को कुछ भी क्षति होती है तो उन्हें दंडित किया जा सकता है।

डॉ. एचए नायक, पुरातत्व अधीक्षक, पटना सर्किल

Tomb of Shamsher Khan Shamshernagar Aurangabad Upload Photo

N-BR-2 Ancient site of Vikramashila Monastery Antichak Bhagalpur

Ancient site of Vikramashila Monastery

Upload file

N-BR-3 Rock Temple Golgong Bhagalpur,Bihar Upload Photo

N-BR-4 Patalpuri cave and land adjoining Bateshwar cave on the Patharghatahill Madhorampur Bhagalpur

Patalpuri cave and land adjoining Bateshwar cave on the Patharghatahill

Upload file

N-BR-5 Rock sculptures Patharghatta Bhagalpur Upload Photo

N-BR-6 Ancient mound Buxar Buxar Upload Photo

N-BR-7 Remains of ancient fort orPachrukhi Garh locally known as Raja Bali Ka Garh Balirajgarh Madhubani Upload Photo

N-BR-8 Ruined fortress, Chankigarh Chanki West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-9 Rampart of the fort and Stupa at Nandangarh Marhia West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-10 Ruined fortress at Nandangarh Marhia West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-11 Vedic burial mounds Marhia West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-12 Vedic burial mounds Pakri West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-13 Fort ruins, tank and Stupa Sagardih East Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-14 Buddhist Stupa (Kesariya Stupa) Tajpur Deur East Champaran

Buddhist Stupa (Kesariya Stupa)

Upload file

More images

N-BR-15 Ashoka column known as Laur pillar Lauriya Areraj East Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-16 Pillars of Ashoka Lauriya Nandangarh West Champaran

Pillars of Ashoka

Upload file

More images

N-BR-17 Vedic burial mounds Lauriya Nandangarh West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-18 Ashoka column Rampurwa West Champaran Upload Photo

N-BR-19 Sculptures of various Hindu deities carved on the southern and eastern faces of some rocks and boulders of Kauwadol Hill Kurisarai Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-20 Sculptures of various Hindu deities carved on the face of an isolated round boulder separated by a distance of 12 feet from the south-eastern corner of the KauwadolHill. Kurisarai Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-21 Sculptures of various Hindu deities carved on the northern -eastern faces of some rocks of KauwadolHill. Kurisarai Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-22 Sculptures of four Hindu deities one on each side of an oblong isolated boulder to the east of theKauwadol Hill. Kurisarai Gaya

Sculptures of four Hindu deities one on each side of an oblong isolated boulder to the east of theKauwadol Hill.

Upload file

N-BR-23 The whole of the ancient ruins on which there are a colossal statute of Buddha, a few loose sculptures and thirteen sandstone pillars. Kurisarai Gaya

The whole of the ancient ruins on which there are a colossal statute of Buddha, a few loose sculptures and thirteen sandstone pillars.

Upload file

N-BR-24 The area generally known as ‘Garh is the site of an ancient Buddhist monastery. Famous for the hoard of 148 bronze images excavated in 1930,[3] now in the Patna Museum. Some Pala period sculptures and architectural fragments, including the Buddha statue illustrated, were collected by Major Markham Kittoe in the nineteenth century and are now in the British Museum. Kurkihar Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-25 Ancient Buddhistic image and other images and sculptures collected underneath a shed Guneri Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-26 Ancient mounds in the valley known as “Hasra Kol” Bishunpurtarwa,Hasra and Jagdishpur Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-27 Ancient mouds in the hill known as ‘Sobhnath Bishunpurtarwa,Hasra and Jagdishpur Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-28 Siva temple Konch Gaya Upload Photo

N-BR-29 Ancient Stupa and other remains locally known as Sujata garh Bakraur Gaya

Ancient Stupa and other remains locally known as Sujata garh

Upload file

More images

N-BR-30 Ancient Buddhistic image and sculptures collected underneath a shed Ghejan Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-31 Gopi Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hills Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-32 Karan Chaupar Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hills, Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-33 Lomas Rishi Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hils, Jehanabad

Lomas Rishi Cave

Upload file

More images

N-BR-34 Sudama Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hils, Jehanabad

Sudama Cave

Upload file

More images

N-BR-35 Vadathika Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hils Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-36 Vapiyaka Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hils, Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-37 Visva Jhopa Cave Barabar and Nagarjuni hils, Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-38 Ancient monolithic pillar known as Lat Lat Jehanabad Upload Photo

N-BR-39 Ashokan Column Kolhua Vaishali

Ashokan Column

Upload file

More images

N-BR-40 Remains of the ramparts and the mound commonly known as the ‘Queens Palace in the Killa Bihar Sharif Nalanda Upload Photo

N-BR-41 Tomb of Malik Ibrahim Bayu Bihar Sharif Nalanda Upload Photo

N-BR-42 Ancient remains known as Garh Ghorakatora Nalanda Upload Photo

N-BR-43 All mounds, structures and buildings enclosed in the acquired area Nalanda Nalanda

All mounds, structures and buildings enclosed in the acquired area

Upload file

N-BR-44 Ancient mound Bargaon Nalanda Upload Photo

N-BR-45 Statue of Buddha Jagdishpur Nalanda Upload Photo

N-BR-46 i. All ancient structures and other monuments.

ii. All ancient structures and all artificial ancient remains which are situated within a distance of half a mile of the said two ancient cities known as old and new Rajgriha. iii. Walls of the two ancient cities known as old and new Rajgriha

Rajgir Nalanda

i. All ancient structures and other monuments. ii. All ancient structures and all artificial ancient remains which are situated within a distance of half a mile of the said two ancient cities known as old and new Rajgriha. iii. Walls of the two ancient cities known as old and new Rajgriha

Upload file

N-BR-47 Sculpture and Images Datiana Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-48 The grove known as “Bulandibagh” Bulandipur Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-49 The mound or stupa known as “Chhoti Paharai” Chhoti Pahari Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-50 Supposed site of the Palace of Ashoka Kumrahar Patna

Supposed site of the Palace of Ashoka

Upload file

N-BR-51 Remains of wooden foundations and ancient Mauryan walls Sandalpur Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-52 Mounds known as the five stupasor ”Panch Pahari” Paharidih Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-53 a. Ablution Tank,

b. Mir Ashrafs Jama Mosque iii. Pucca well

Patna Patna Upload Photo

N-BR-54 Tomb of Shah Makhadum Daulat Maneri and Ibrahim Khan Maner Patna

Tomb of Shah Makhadum Daulat Maneri and Ibrahim Khan

Upload file

N-BR-55 Tank Maner Patna

Tank

Upload file

N-BR-56 Ancient Mound and ruined brick walls together with adjacent land which is

part of survey plot No. 608