लॉन्च के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है ये पावरफुल SUV, दमदार फीचर्स और परफॉर्मेंस से देगी Thar को टक्कर

It’s just you and your adventure. And our moulded floor mats, that ensure low NVH in the cabin, make sure of that! With this, we’ve designed the interiors of the All-New Gurkha to be as breath-taking as the view outside.

.

.

.#TheallnewGurkha #ForceGurkha #Comingsoon #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/ksnAzyAzs7