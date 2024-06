सस्ती हुई जावा की ये धांसू बाइक, ₹15 हजार तक घटी कीमत, कंपनी कम पैसे में अलॉय व्हील भी दे रही

मार्केट में गर्दा उड़ाने आ रही किआ की नई 8-सीटर कार, मिलेगा हाइब्रिड वाला माइलेज

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry.