एकसाथ दो पाठ्यक्रम की पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे छात्र, इसी सत्र से शुरू होगी यह व्यवस्था

Students will be able to study two courses simultaneously उत्तर प्रदेश राजर्षि टंडन मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय से पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब वह एक साथ दो डिग्री के लिए पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे।

Yogesh Joshiसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 08 May 2023 10:50 AM

उत्तर प्रदेश राजर्षि टंडन मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय से पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब वह एक साथ दो डिग्री के लिए पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। एक पाठ्यक्रम दूरस्थ शिक्षा तो दूसरे कोर्स की पढ़ाई रेगुलर विवि से एक साथ कर सकता है। मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय यह व्यवस्था इस सत्र से शुरू करने जा रहा है। मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय अब तक डिग्री के साथ ऑनलाइन डिप्लोमा कोर्स की अनुमति देता था। यूजीसी के नियमों को मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय जल्द प्रस्तावित कार्य परिषद की बैठक में रखकर परिनियम में शामिल करेगा। यह सुविधा स्नातक और परास्नातक दोनों पाठ्यक्रमों में लागू होगी।

यूजीसी ने डुवल डिग्री कोर्स को पिछले वर्ष मंजूरी दी थी। साथ ही सभी विश्वविद्यालयों से एक साथ दो डिग्री कोर्स की योजना पर तेजी से आगे बढ़ने का सुझाव दिया था। उदाहरण के तौर पर कोई छात्र बीए के साथ बीकॉम या एमए इतिहास के साथ एमए राजनीति विज्ञान की पढ़ाई करना चाहे तो कर सकता है। कुलपति प्रो. सीमा सिंह ने बताया कि डुवल डिग्री कोर्स के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा गया है। इसे जल्द ही कार्य परिषद की बैठक में मंजूरी के लिए रखा जाएगा। एक मुक्त विविसे तो दूसरे रेगुलर विवि से छात्र दो कोर्स की पढ़ाई एक साथ कर सकेंगे। छात्रों को फिजिकल और ऑनलाइन मोड में दो डिग्री प्रोग्राम करने की अनुमति है।

