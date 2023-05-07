Hindustan Hindi News
NPCIL recruitment 2023: डिप्टी मैनेजर, जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर के पदों पर भर्ती, टैप कर देखें डिटेल्स

NPCIL recruitment 2023: डिप्टी मैनेजर, जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर के पदों पर भर्ती, टैप कर देखें डिटेल्स
Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 09:57 AM

NPCIL recruitment 2023 : न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (NPCIL) ने डिप्टी मैनेजर और जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 12 मई से शुरू होगी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 29 मई है। उम्मीदवार www.npcilcareers.co.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। आवेदन करने के लिए ऑनलाइन लिंक अब एनपीसीआईएल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट- npcilcareers.co.in पर 12 मई को एक्टिव कर दिया जाएगा। जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों पर आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वह भर्ती से जुड़ी जानकारी पढ़ लें, उसके बाद आगे की प्रक्रिया शुरू करें।

एनपीसीआईएल भर्ती 2023 पदों का विवरण: इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड में 128 पदों को भरा जाएगा। 

डिप्टी मैनेजर (एचआर)- 48 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (एफएंडए)- 32 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (सी एंड एमएम)- 42 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (कानूनी)- 2 पद 

जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर- 4 पद 

NPCIL भर्ती 2023 आयु सीमा: डिप्टी मैनेजर के पद के लिए उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 30 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। कनिष्ठ हिंदी अनुवादक पद के लिए उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 28 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए।

 ऐसे करें आवेदन:
- एनपीसीआईएल की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट npcilcareers.co.in पर जाएं।
- Online Registration” पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं और आवेदन शुल्क के साथ आगे बढ़ें।
- दस्तोवज अपलोड करें, आवेदन शुल्क जमा कराएं और आवेदन फॉर्म सब्मिट करें।
- आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट लेकर रख लें। 

