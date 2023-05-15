Hindustan Hindi News
HBSE Board Results 2023: कभी भी जारी हो सकता है हरियाणा बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट, टैपकर जानें सबकुछ 

रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र इसे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org पर देख सकते हैं। रिपोर्टों को अनुसार बोर्ड पहले कक्षा 12वीं और फिर कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट जारी करेगा।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 01:44 PM

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (HBSE) कभी भी कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के बोर्ड रिजल्ट जारी करने की घोषणा कर सकता है। हालांकि, लाखों छात्र अभी भी रिजल्ट की तारीख और समय पर ऑफिशियल अपडेट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र इसे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org पर देख सकते हैं। रिपोर्टों को अनुसार बोर्ड पहले कक्षा 12वीं और फिर कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट जारी करेगा।

कुल 5,59,738 आवेदन हुए थे प्राप्त
बता दें कि इस साल कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की फाइनल परीक्षाओं के लिए कुल 5,59,738 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे। इनमें से 2,6,3409 छात्र 12वीं कक्षा के और 2,96,329 छात्र 10वीं कक्षा के हैं। कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 28 मार्च तक और कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 25 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी। आइए जानते हैं कैसे छात्र ऑनलाइन अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब होमपेज पर ‘Result’ सेक्शन पर क्लिक करें।
3. इसके बाद Class 10th और 10th Results पर क्लिक करें।
4. अब यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ डालें।
5. इसके बाद सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक कर दें।
6. क्लिक करते ही रिजल्ट आपके स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
7. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

