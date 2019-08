Happy Janmashtami 2019: दोस्तों के भजें ये SMS, WhatsApp मैसेज और तस्वीरें

Janmashtami-the name comes from Janma, birth, and ashtami, the eighth. Lord Krishna was the eighth incarnation of Vishnu(Creator), celebrated on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. Nature, Music and Animals help you with awakening. This lifetime you can be that Supreme power provided you integrate yourself into. This Janmashtami set it your spiritual birthday, start fresh and new life and light your hearts with Krishna consciousness ♥️🎂 Lord Krishna born in Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, Krishna's mission on earth was to get rid of the demon Kamsa, who had seized the throne, imprisoned the real king, and persecuted good people while making life easy for the wicked. His evil ways became so unbearable that Vishnu decided to incarnate himself as a man and bring about Kamsa's destruction. #janmashtami #lord #krishna #spiritual #through #conciousness

