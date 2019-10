इन रंगोली डिजाइन को बनाने में लगेगा कम टाइम, देखें आसान डिजाइन

Another quick and small Rangoli. A 6 x 6 dots. Interchange or use different colours. Play around with lamps. Make it your own. Fit in a tiny space. Or make multiple small ones to fill the area with variety. Or ask the children to help out!! Enjoy making these! #kolam #rangoli #rangoli😍 #diwali #diwalidecorations #diwalirangoli #diwalirangolidesigns #floorart #sandart #thelotusshakti

A post shared by Hema Kannan (@thelotusshakti) on Oct 21, 2019 at 4:12am PDT