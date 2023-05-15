HBSE Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट ठप, 5 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स कर रहे हैं इंतजार

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ धर्मHBSE Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट ठप, 5 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स कर रहे हैं इंतजार

HBSE Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई कक्षा 10वीं और कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे जारी होने कुछ ही देर रह गई है, लेकिन रिजल्ट जारी होने से पहले ही हरियाणा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट काम नहीं कर रही है। 

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 03:25 PM

हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई कक्षा 10वीं और कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे जारी होने कुछ ही देर रह गई है, लेकिन रिजल्ट जारी होने से पहले ही हरियाणा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट काम नहीं कर रही है।  हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई परिणाम 2023 आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org पर जारी किए जाएंगे और स्टूडेंट्स यहीं पर नतीजे चेक भी कर सकते हैं। रिजल्ट देखने के लिए रोल नंबर की आवश्यकता होगी। 

यूं चेक करें हरियाणा बोर्ड रिजल्ट
स्टेप-1: आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जाएं। 
स्टेप-2: होमपेज पर, HBSE 10th Result या 12th Result लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप-3: स्क्रीन पर एक नया पेज दिखाई देगा। 
स्टेप-4: पूछे गए क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज करें और सब्मिट विकल्प पर क्लिक करें। 
स्टेप-5: आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा। इसे डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए एक प्रिंटआउट लें।

पिछले साल हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट इस बार 73.18 फीसदी रहा था जबकि 12वीं परीक्षा में कुल 87.08 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे।

जो छात्र अपने परिणामों से नाखुश हैं, वे परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद रीचेकिंग या पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड (बीएसईएच) पुनर्मूल्यांकन के लिए 800/- रुपये का शुल्क ले सकता है। पुनर्मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया का विवरण बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध होगा।

