इंदिरा गांधी का जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष समारोह आज

प्रमुख संवाददाता- राज्य मुख्यालय पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इन्दिरा गांधी के जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष समारोह (स्मरणोत्सव) का आयोजन 13 सितम्बर को होगा। यह जानकारी देते हुए प्रदेश कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता अशोक सिंह ने बताया कि जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष समारोह में कांग्रेस के महासचिव व यूपी प्रभारी गुलाम नबी आजाद, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजबब्बर समेत कई वरिष्ठ नेता समेत जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसर, इतिहासकार और इन्दिरा गांधी पर रिसर्च करने वाले कई प्रतिष्ठित विशेषज्ञ मौजूद रहेंगे।
