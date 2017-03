साक्षी के ट्वीट पर खेल मंत्री ने कहा, पहले ही दिए गए हैं ढाई करोड़

नई दिल्ली, लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम

First Published:04-03-2017 09:59:13 PM Last Updated:04-03-2017 10:01:21 PM

Announcements made by Haryana Government after my OLYMPIC MEDAL win were for MEDIA ONLY ?.(2/2) @cmohry @anilvijminister @VijayGoelBJP

Web Title: after sakshi malik claim to not get any incentive haryana government says they already given her 2 c