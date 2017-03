'नच बलिये 8' जज कर रहीं सोनाक्षी होस्ट करना चाहती हैं KBC जैसे शो

Glamtime for #NachBaliye8!!! Yep my second outing on TV and im so excited!!! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for credits) for the photoshoot today! Hair and Makeup @niluu9999 #sonastylefile #nachbaliye8

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:09am PDT