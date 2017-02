इस एक्ट्रेस ने पैर के तलवे पर बनवाया स्वास्तिक, मच गया बवाल

Ok..so my last photo was me having tatoos on my feet...the sacred swastika..found on the feet of BUDDHA.. the sacred .. eternal..self existence..the star of David..the Islamic moon..universal manifestation..the Sun..hindu swastika..ancient christian cross..buddhist..tibetan..it encompasses the all..the power of the universe at my feet so to at yours..wake up..we are one! A symbol is just a symbol and it is the intent that makes the difference. A scalpel in the hands of a surgeon is a tool in his profession can save a life; while in the hands of a perpetrator is unlawful possession of a weapon, in the eyes of the law, to commit a crime. In the Dahmmapada, Yamaka Vagga (The Twin Verses), Verses 1 and 2 straighten our minds and views on good and evil intentions. “Mano pubbaṅgamă mano, setthă manomayă Manasă ce padutthena, bhăsati vă katoti vă Tato naḿ dukkhamanvertĭ, cakkaḿ’va vahato padam”. (Mind is the forerunner of (all evil) states. Mind is chief; mind-made are they. If one speaks or acts with wicked mind, because of that suffering follows one, even as the wheel follows the hoofs of the draught-ox). “Mano pubbaňgama, mano setthă manomayă Manasă ce pasannena, bhăsti vă karoti vă Tato naḿ sukkamanveti, chăyă’va anapăynĭ”. (Mind is the forerunner of (all good) states. Mind is chief, mind-made are they. If one speaks or acts with pure mind, because of that, happiness follows one, even as one’s shadow that never leaves). #templeofawakening #gaiamothersofia #spiritual #love #ayahuasca #dmt #awakening #conciousness #christ #ra #mothermary #shiva #goddessisis #auset #osiris #ra #trinity

