TV एक्ट्रेस दलजीत ने घटाया 25 kg वजन, कराया Hot & Cute PHOTO SHOOT

नई दिल्ली, लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम

First Published:01-04-2017 01:21:33 PM Last Updated:01-04-2017 01:21:33 PM

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Web Title: daljeet kaur new photoshoot is not just bold with son cute also