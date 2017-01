अक्षय ने अरशद को दिया 'जॉली एलएलबी-2' का क्रेडिट

मुंबई, लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम

First Published:27-01-2017 05:11:40 PM Last Updated:27-01-2017 05:11:40 PM

A video posted by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:32pm PST

Web Title: akshay credits arshad for making the way for him to do a film like jolly llb 2