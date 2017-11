Omg: 'हेट स्टोरी' गर्ल के साथ हॉलिडे मना रही हैं 'किन्नर बहू', देखें HOT फोटोज

First Scuba Dive😀 would have never been accomplished without his encouragement! I am water phobic and I had to overcome my fear ! Every time I got into the waters , I panicked , each time he held my hand and said trust your gears and let go of your fears...... there is a mysterious world beneath the ocean 🌊, breathe as if you are meditating and it’s beauty will embrace you! I took a leap of faith and surrendered , few mts deep in the ocean his words reverberated and I just focused on my breathing and no longer I realised that I was in a Different World! It seemed in that moment that All worries, fears , pain , anxiety just vanished! & I came out as a new person ! @ashukla09 💋 you have incredible ways of inspiring........ thank you

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:08am PST