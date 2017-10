OMG: इस हाल में नजर आईं 'तारक मेहता' की ये एक्ट्रेस, क्या आपने पहचाना

Motto in life : Break those unwanted rules, Find your freedom .. Live your life ... to the fullest !! - ( P:S - Picture is from my Ladakh trip last June ) - #motto #life #lifequotes #positivity #wanderlust #lifeisbeautiful #principles #messyhairdontcare #messyhair

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA (@mmoonstar) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:14pm PST