खुलासा: तो क्या इस सुपरस्टार की Ex-वाइफ ने किया सुहाना का मेकओवर, गौरी से है खास दोस्ती

Happy Birthday my darling @shanayakapoor02 !!! Wishing you all the happiness !!! Love you ♥️♥️😘😘🎉🎉🍾🍾 Thank you birthday boy @iamsrk for the beautiful pic ♥️ #alibaugdiaries

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:19am PDT