WOW: कॉरियोग्राफर श्रुती मर्चेंट और टीवी एक्टर ध्रुव ने रचाई शादी, देखें तस्वीरें

Happy Valentine's Day!! 😊😘❤ . . . #happyvalentinesday #nofilter #lovethispic . . . P.S. - a very very Happy Valentine's Day to all of you!!! So #sorry for the absence, ull know I #love u all a lot!!! 😘🤗😘🤗

A post shared by Dhruv Bhandari (@bhandari.dhruv) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:49am PST