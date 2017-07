शिल्पा शेट्टी चला रही हैं सोशल मीडिया पर फिटनेस कैम्पेन, खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं लोग

All you lovely #DitchTheSugar challengers, you are amazing! Keep going and here are a few rules that you should follow! Take this as a #ShilpaKaMantra and do update me on your progress! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TheArtOfLovingFood

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:32am PDT