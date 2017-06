B'DAY SPL: 42 की हुईं शिल्पा, फिटनेस में यंग एक्ट्रेसेस को छोड़ा पीछे, देखें PICS

Make that post Yoga glow last long with the SSK filter. Guys, don't forget to participate in the contest. Just send in your selfies using the #SuperSeUparSelfie and tag @beautyplus_in to win an amazing makeover and my autograph. Also if you don't have the app so just Download it here: http://m.onelink.me/f010cc8f #BeautyPlus #Meitu

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:58am PDT