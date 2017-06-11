साड़ी में फोटो शेयर करने के बाद रवीना ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि भड़के लोग बोले...

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने हाल ही में अपनी एक फोटो और एक ट्वीट से खुद के लिए बड़ा विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है। रवीना ने साड़ी पहने एक फोटो शेयर की, जिसके साथ ही उन्होंने सबसे ऐसा सवाल पूछ लिया कि सभी लोगों को गुस्सा आ गया और सभी रवीना को ही सुनाने लगे।

दरअसल, रवीना ने फोटो के साथ लिखा, साड़ी दिवस....तो अब क्या मुझे सांप्रदायिका, संधी, भक्त, हिंदुत्व आइकॉन बताया जाएगा? मैं कहती हूं कि मुझे साड़ी पहनना पसंद है और ये सबसे अच्छा पहनावा भी है।

A sareee day ... will I be termed communal,Sanghi,bhakt,hindutva icon?if I say I love wearing the saree and I think it's the most elegant😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3ZYDJcyKJk — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017

रवीना के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, क्या आप फिल्मों मे वापसी करने वाली हैं या साल 2019 में संघी सीट के लिए जुगाड़ बना रही हैं। इस पर रवीना ने ट्वीट कर सफाई दी। रवीना ने लिखा, मुझे पॉलिटिक्स में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं हैं। मुझे टीएमसी, कांग्रेस और बीजेपी ने अपनी पार्टियों में बुलाया था, लेकिन मैंने ये सारे ऑफर ठुकरा दिए।

all those thinking o want to get into politics. I AM NOT INTERESTED.Was offered by TMC. CONG, and BJP. Said No.Would've joined yours Nizam https://t.co/zU4OjXeZUC — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017

बाकी लोगों ने भी ट्वीट किए

I mostly wear sarees, nobody has ever called me names because of it!Nor handed over an ideological cap!Wear it n enjoy the fabric!That's all https://t.co/cdaAA4U6fp — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) June 10, 2017

Unnecessary politicisation of a piece of clothing & false sense of victimhood. A lot of women, inc me, wear sarees & are not termed anything https://t.co/p5K6gBnj2B — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) June 10, 2017

जब लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू किया तो रवीना ने फिर ट्वीट कर सफाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, साड़ी एक खूबसूरत भारतीय ड्रेस है। मेरे ट्वीट का उद्देश्य साड़ी को सांप्रदायिक रंग देने का नहीं था। मुझे ये डर था कि अगर मैं कहूंगी कि मुझे कुछ भी भारतीय चीज पसंद है तो मुझे ट्रोल किया जाएगा।, लेकिन अगर मेरे ट्वीट का कोई अलग मैसेज गया है तो मैं मांफी मांगती हूं। मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि इसका ऐसे गलत मतलब निकाला जाएगा।



True. My this saree comment came keeping that trolling in mind. Was never intended to hurt anyone . https://t.co/eiBc6wR8HO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017

Saree is a beautiful Elegant Indian Garment.My Tweet was NOT to communalise Saree.Was my fear of being trolled to say I love anything Indian — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2017