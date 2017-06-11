ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper
साड़ी में फोटो शेयर करने के बाद रवीना ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि भड़के लोग बोले...

raveena tandon

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने हाल ही में अपनी एक फोटो और एक ट्वीट से खुद के लिए बड़ा विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है। रवीना ने साड़ी पहने एक फोटो शेयर की, जिसके साथ ही उन्होंने सबसे ऐसा सवाल पूछ लिया कि सभी लोगों को गुस्सा आ गया और सभी रवीना को ही सुनाने लगे।

दरअसल, रवीना ने फोटो के साथ लिखा, साड़ी दिवस....तो अब क्या मुझे सांप्रदायिका, संधी, भक्त, हिंदुत्व आइकॉन बताया जाएगा? मैं कहती हूं कि मुझे साड़ी पहनना पसंद है और ये सबसे अच्छा पहनावा भी है।

रवीना के इस ट्वीट के बाद लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, क्या आप फिल्मों मे वापसी करने वाली हैं या साल 2019 में संघी सीट के लिए जुगाड़ बना रही हैं। इस पर रवीना ने ट्वीट कर सफाई दी। रवीना ने लिखा, मुझे पॉलिटिक्स में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं हैं। मुझे टीएमसी, कांग्रेस और बीजेपी ने अपनी पार्टियों में बुलाया था, लेकिन मैंने ये सारे ऑफर ठुकरा दिए।

जानें कहां हुई वारदात: 'भाभीजी घर पर हैं' फेम सौम्‍या के साथ लूटपाट

 

 

बाकी लोगों ने भी ट्वीट किए

 

 

 

जब लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू किया तो रवीना ने फिर ट्वीट कर सफाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, साड़ी एक खूबसूरत भारतीय ड्रेस है। मेरे ट्वीट का उद्देश्य साड़ी को सांप्रदायिक रंग देने का नहीं था। मुझे ये डर था कि अगर मैं कहूंगी कि मुझे कुछ भी भारतीय चीज पसंद है तो मुझे ट्रोल किया जाएगा।, लेकिन अगर मेरे ट्वीट का कोई अलग मैसेज गया है तो मैं मांफी मांगती हूं। मैंने नहीं सोचा था कि इसका ऐसे गलत मतलब निकाला जाएगा।
 

 

 

 

