OMG: जब शाहरुख की बेटी के चेहरे पर ही ठहर गई चंकी पांडे के भतीजे की निगाहे

Omggg These Girls are killing us with their Fashion sense😍😍😍 Suhana with her gang at Superdry India 's Party today😍😍😍 these are just too hot😍😍😍 Love you Girls ( Suhana )😍😍😍😍 #suhanakhan #anayapanday #shanyakapoor

A post shared by SUHANIAN (Suhana's Fans❤) (@suhanakhanx) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:42am PDT