बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने यूं मनाया करवाचौथ, एक ही फ्रेम में दिखीं शिल्पा, रवीना और श्रीदेवी

Awwwww @rajkundra9 , you are my “universe”😍Saw the pic of the moon in Amritsar (someone sent on the phone) This was a good idea considering no one in Mumbai could see it😓😰#karvachauth #memories #tradition #love #gratitude

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:56am PDT