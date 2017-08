VIDEO: सामने आया 'जूली-2' का टीजर, लीड रोल में है धोनी की Ex-गर्लफ्रेंड

And the Long wait for everyone is over!😁 Watch Julie 2 teaser on August 29th at 2:30pm on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. hope u guys like it and give me all the love n support like always ! ❤️🙏 It's been a Long journey my first #BOLLYWOOD debut #raai50th 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️😘

A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:52am PDT