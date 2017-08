WOW: TV की फेमस बहू ने 'अक्षरा' ने गाया वंदे मातरम, क्या आपने सुना?

On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day!! Recorded this track at the very last minute... Hope you all like it! Watch the whole video at 1:30PM on News18 India - @deshkadevar @news18india #VandeMataram #IndependenceDayIndia

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:49am PDT