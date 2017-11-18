ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper
मानुषी छिल्लर के सिर सजा मिस वर्ल्ड का ताज, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे दी बधाई

मानुषी छिल्लर

भारत की मानुषी छिल्लर ने मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 का प्रतिष्ठित ताज अपने नाम कर लिया है। उनसे पहले ये खिताब 17 साल पहले 2000 में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने जीता था। छिल्लर ने सान्या शहर एरीना में आयोजित समारोह में दुनिया के विभिन्न हिस्सों से 108 सुंदरियां को पछाड़ कर यह खिताब अपने नाम किया है। मानुषी छिल्लर हरियाणा की रहने वाली हैं और उन्होंने इस साल फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2017 का खिताब भी जीता था। 

मानुषी की इस अचीवमेंट से पूरा देश उन पर गर्व कर रहा है। आम इंसान हो या बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स सभी मानुषी को बधाई दे रहे हैं। 

पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन

नेहा धूपिया

 

 

दिया मिर्जा

 

 

रणदीप हुड्डा

 

 

गुलपनाग 

 

