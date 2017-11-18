मानुषी छिल्लर के सिर सजा मिस वर्ल्ड का ताज, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे दी बधाई

भारत की मानुषी छिल्लर ने मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 का प्रतिष्ठित ताज अपने नाम कर लिया है। उनसे पहले ये खिताब 17 साल पहले 2000 में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने जीता था। छिल्लर ने सान्या शहर एरीना में आयोजित समारोह में दुनिया के विभिन्न हिस्सों से 108 सुंदरियां को पछाड़ कर यह खिताब अपने नाम किया है। मानुषी छिल्लर हरियाणा की रहने वाली हैं और उन्होंने इस साल फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2017 का खिताब भी जीता था।

मानुषी की इस अचीवमेंट से पूरा देश उन पर गर्व कर रहा है। आम इंसान हो या बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स सभी मानुषी को बधाई दे रहे हैं।

पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन

नेहा धूपिया

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar ... we knew you had all the qualities to conquer the world ever since we met u for the first time! You go girl! #missworld2017 #proudmentor @vineetjaintimes @TOIIndiaNews https://t.co/8hcSikcqS8 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 18, 2017

दिया मिर्जा

Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! May your beautiful smile and grace always win over the world and help make a positive change ❤️ #MissWorld2017 #India pic.twitter.com/W0tMDZOmA1 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 18, 2017

रणदीप हुड्डा

गुलपनाग