INDvNZ: टेलर का खुलासा, इस शख्स की मदद से किए हिंदी ट्वीट्स, वीरू को दिया फिर सटीक जवाब

As always India it was a pleasure. FYI - the two responsible for helping me with banter with @virendersehwag are here in this photo, thanks Dev and @ic3_odi , signing off with one last message: Dhullai aur Silaai Anne waale samay mein jaari rahegi ☺️#India #indvnz #Mumbai #darji

A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:30am PST